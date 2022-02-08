DA Davidson Weighs in on The Clorox Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Clorox in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Clorox stock opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. Clorox has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,285,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

