Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DDAIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Daimler from €95.00 ($109.20) to €100.00 ($114.94) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Daimler to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $77.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Daimler has a one year low of $75.21 and a one year high of $103.78.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

