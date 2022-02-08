Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DDAIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Daimler from €95.00 ($109.20) to €100.00 ($114.94) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Daimler to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.79.
About Daimler
Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
