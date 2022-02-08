Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $234,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,219,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 494,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,426,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

NYSE IBM opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

