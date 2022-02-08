Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

CMP stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.78. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

