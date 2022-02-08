Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS.

Shares of Danaos stock traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,622. Danaos has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Danaos alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.