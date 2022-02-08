Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS.
Shares of Danaos stock traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,622. Danaos has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
About Danaos
Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaos (DAC)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.