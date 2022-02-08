Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DASTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $48.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

