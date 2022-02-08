Datamine Market Capitalization Tops $227,505.48 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $227,505.48 and $9,886.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00333501 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006593 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000944 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.78 or 0.01168875 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,260,636 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

