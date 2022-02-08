David Eric Seip Acquires 5,000 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of INGR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.30. 537,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,512,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,911,000 after buying an additional 71,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

