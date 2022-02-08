Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Trading Down 6.3%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 9,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 46,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

