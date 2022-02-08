Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $487.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $480.00 to $487.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $296.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.36. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $289.23 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

