DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Sells 210,196 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 210,196 shares during the quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $69.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

