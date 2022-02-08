DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Takes Position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC owned about 0.15% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JOFF opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.