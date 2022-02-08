Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 718.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after purchasing an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $372.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.58. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $298.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

