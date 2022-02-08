Dendur Capital LP Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,896,000. Analog Devices makes up 1.9% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 83,885.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 418,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,162,000 after purchasing an additional 419,425 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.87. 8,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.