Dermata Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:DRMA) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Dermata Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DRMA) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 9th. Dermata Therapeutics had issued 2,571,428 shares in its IPO on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $17,999,996 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
DRMA opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile
Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.