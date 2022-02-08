Dermata Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:DRMA) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Dermata Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DRMA) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 9th. Dermata Therapeutics had issued 2,571,428 shares in its IPO on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $17,999,996 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

DRMA opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

