Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $12.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.94. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2023 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$213.25.

TSE:GSY opened at C$150.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$167.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$182.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$102.43 and a 1-year high of C$218.35.

In other news, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian purchased 1,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,319,816.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

