Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.05 million.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 540,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $306.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.54. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Destination XL Group news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,835 shares of company stock worth $1,224,057 over the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,541,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

