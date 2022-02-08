Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491 in the last three months.

MCW stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

