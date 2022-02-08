Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,519 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 58,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Shares of PLL opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $186,453.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and sold 8,990 shares valued at $478,592. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Piedmont Lithium Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.