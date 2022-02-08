Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €23.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.44) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.10 ($30.00) price target on freenet in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, November 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €28.00 ($32.18) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.03) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($29.31) price objective on freenet in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, freenet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.22 ($27.84).

FNTN opened at €24.81 ($28.52) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.32 and its 200-day moving average is €22.28. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.70) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($37.84).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

