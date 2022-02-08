Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($202.84) to £155 ($209.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($229.89) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($236.65) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($231.10) to £171.90 ($232.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($243.41) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £162.70 ($220.02).

FLTR stock opened at £108 ($146.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -259.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £110.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of £126.92. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,912 ($134.04) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($266.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

