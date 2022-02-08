Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.89) to GBX 1,200 ($16.23) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.33) to GBX 1,300 ($17.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,170.40 ($15.83).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,036.50 ($14.02) on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 569.47 ($7.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335 ($18.05). The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,143.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,196.01.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

