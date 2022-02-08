Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 360 ($4.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351.67 ($4.76).

Shares of TIFS stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.22. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 216 ($2.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

