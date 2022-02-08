Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($46.82) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,059 ($41.37) to GBX 3,061 ($41.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.34).

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,979 ($40.28) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 2,829 ($38.26) and a one year high of GBX 3,706 ($50.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,099.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,217.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.08.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

