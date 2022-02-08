Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.44) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.29) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.03) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($28.28) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.89) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.21 ($26.67).

FRA:DTE opened at €17.09 ($19.64) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.95. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.62) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($20.84).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

