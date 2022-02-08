DexCom (DXCM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DexCom stock opened at $420.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $495.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.19. DexCom has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total transaction of $546,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
DexCom Company Profile
DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.
