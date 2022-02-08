DexCom (DXCM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom stock opened at $420.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $495.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.19. DexCom has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total transaction of $546,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $573.72.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

