DHT (NYSE:DHT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. DHT’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $862.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.50 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

Get DHT alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DHT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DHT by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DHT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.