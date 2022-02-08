Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $222.28 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.38% of Lear worth $222,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 265,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,509,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,301,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $170.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $144.77 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

