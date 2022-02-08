Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,181 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.63% of Chart Industries worth $252,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Chart Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 17.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

GTLS stock opened at $116.47 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

