Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,187 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.66% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $218,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODFL stock opened at $305.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.88 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

