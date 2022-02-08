Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 597,945 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,792,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597,945 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.84% of Lumen Technologies worth $232,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

