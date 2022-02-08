Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Dine Brands Global worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DIN opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
