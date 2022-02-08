DinoExchange Hits Market Capitalization of $389,311.00 (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, DinoExchange has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DinoExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoExchange has a market capitalization of $389,311.00 and $121.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DinoExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.57 or 0.07074486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,417.17 or 0.99933932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006376 BTC.

About DinoExchange

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.