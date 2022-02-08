Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 274,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 354,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.92. The company has a current ratio of 41.84, a quick ratio of 41.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Silver Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV)
Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.