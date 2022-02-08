Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 274,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 354,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.92. The company has a current ratio of 41.84, a quick ratio of 41.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Silver Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Silver news, Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe purchased 23,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,044,732 shares in the company, valued at C$2,005,885.44. Also, Director William Murray John purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 452,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$837,125. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 74,550 shares of company stock valued at $137,814.

About Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

