Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.84 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 905,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,565. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264 in the last 90 days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

