Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. 2,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

