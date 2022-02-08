DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $2.19

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.25. DouYu International shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 34,858 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $736.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.96.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DouYu International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after acquiring an additional 628,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in DouYu International by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DouYu International by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 196,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DouYu International by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DouYu International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

