Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $49,173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4,175.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 174,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.37 and a 200-day moving average of $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $118.94 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

