Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,156 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of Dropbox worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Dropbox by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Dropbox by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 129,800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,381,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

DBX opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $236,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

