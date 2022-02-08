Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,200,000.00 in Stock

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) major shareholder Norman H. Pessin purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
DUOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. 14,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.
Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.
About Duos Technologies Group
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duos Technologies Group (DUOT)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.