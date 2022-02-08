Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,200,000.00 in Stock

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) major shareholder Norman H. Pessin purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DUOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. 14,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 5,100.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

