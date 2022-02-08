DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.900 EPS.

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.59.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE:DD traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,890. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.