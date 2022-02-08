DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07, RTT News reports. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DD opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

