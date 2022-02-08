DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4-$17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.33 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.900 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.59.
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
