DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4-$17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.33 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.59.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

