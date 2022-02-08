DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.900 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.13. 4,902,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,890. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.59.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

