Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 10,889 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after buying an additional 624,483 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 8.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kroger by 225.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after buying an additional 884,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

