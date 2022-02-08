Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.66 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $127.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $125.32 and a one year high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

