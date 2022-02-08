Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.84 Million in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DXC opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

