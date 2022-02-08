Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,381 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,421 shares of company stock worth $1,656,825 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

