Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 24,669 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 162.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

