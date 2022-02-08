Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $184.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.01. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.39 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

